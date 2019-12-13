Fencing

VIDEO - Face-2-Face: Two-time world champion Sofia Pozdniakova looks back at her career

Face-2-Face: Two-time world champion Sofia Pozdniakova looks back at her career
1 view | 01:35
Fédération internationale d'escrime

13/12/2019 at 14:44Updated 21 minutes ago

Sponsored content
Face 2 Face with two-time world champion Sofia Pozdniakova as she looks back at the memorable moments of her career.
See moreSee less

Fencing


View moreMore videos of Fencing
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos