Fencing

VIDEO - ‘I hope to come back to Tokyo again!’ – Bhavani Devi

‘I hope to come back to Tokyo again!’ – Bhavani Devi
3 views | 03:00
Fédération internationale d'escrime

28/03/2020 at 10:40Updated Just now

Sponsored content
Indian fencer Bhavani Devi discovered some Japanese culture during a trip to the Olympic Games' host city.
See moreSee less

Fencing


View moreMore videos of Fencing
More videos