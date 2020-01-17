VIDEO - 'I was only 10 years old ... it was such an inspiration for me' - Alex Massialas' Olympic Journey
Fédération internationale d'escrime
2 hours agoUpdated Just now
See moreSee less
Sponsored content
Fencing
'I was only 10 years old ... it was such an inspiration for me' - Alex Massialas' Olympic Journey2 views • Just now
Top 5 Fencing points: Sabre Grand Prix of Montreal28 views • 14/01/2020 at 10:49
60 Second Pro - Race Imboden gives insight into what makes a world-class fencer99 views • 26/12/2019 at 12:50
Fencing Generation: Inside the Aspire Academy in Qatar170 views • 22/12/2019 at 10:30
60 Second Pro: Sofia Pozdniakova talks through how to attack the middle of the piste104 views • 11/12/2019 at 11:26
Face-2-Face: Two-time world champion Sofia Pozdniakova looks back at her career66 views • 16/12/2019 at 16:00
Sofya Velikaya: Fencing is my miracle111 views • 06/12/2019 at 11:53
Face2Face: Max Heinzer’s Instagram memories feat. fencing on ice skates…87 views • 29/11/2019 at 12:31
Alice Volpi talks through the biggest moments in her life549 views • 10/11/2019 at 11:26
More videos
Chasing cars have Sainz in their sights ahead of final Dakar stage
Australian Open: Konta opens up on knee injury and targets full fitness
Bouchard falls to world No 154 Trevisan in Australian Open qualifying
Did Ali Carter hit the yellow as he claimed or was it a foul?
Ronnie’s Masterclass: How to improve your cueing (by copying Murphy)
AO Stories: Cash heartbreak at the Australian Open