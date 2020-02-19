'It’s still painful for me' – Le Pechoux on French collapse at Rio 2016

Fencing VIDEO - 'It’s still painful for me' – Erwann Le Pechoux on French collapse at Rio 2016

3 views | 02:52

Fédération internationale d'escrime 23 minutes agoUpdated Just now 0

0

Erwann Le Pechoux relives the men’s team foil competition at the Rio Olympics in 2016 – where France took silver after collapsing against Russia in the final.