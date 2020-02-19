'It’s still painful for me' – Le Pechoux on French collapse at Rio 2016

VIDEO - 'It’s still painful for me' – Erwann Le Pechoux on French collapse at Rio 2016
Fencing
'It’s still painful for me' – Le Pechoux on French collapse at Rio 20163 views • Just now
Top 5 fencing moments from the Torino Grand Prix21 views • Yesterday at 10:30
Sports Explainer: The classic fencing weapon, the 'foil'130 views • 15/02/2020 at 11:12
My Olympic Journey - Marcus Mepstead65 views • 07/02/2020 at 12:10
‘Like winning on a slot machine’ – Garozzo on that winning Olympic feeling279 views • 03/02/2020 at 10:46
"We were born to be winners" - Russia has a long and proud history of fencing119 views • 31/01/2020 at 12:00
The Top 5 points from the fencing Grand Prix in Doha559 views • 28/01/2020 at 16:55
Marcus Mepstead talks through his hard journey to world silver medallist288 views • 25/01/2020 at 15:54
'I was only 10 years old ... it was such an inspiration for me' - Alex Massialas' Olympic Journey48 views • 17/01/2020 at 13:44
