Fencing

VIDEO - London 2012 Olympics: Valentina Vezzali’s heroic bronze in 2012

Valentina Vezzali: Six-time Olympic champion… but this bronze was her greatest moment
view | 01:46
Eurosport

2 hours agoUpdated Just now

We revisit Valentina Vezzali’s bronze medal match from London 2012 – a bout that proved you should never give up. Head to the Olympic Channel to watch the full episode: https://oly.ch/2Wz9Z5z
See moreSee less

Fencing


View moreMore videos of Fencing
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos