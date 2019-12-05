VIDEO - Sofya Velikaya: Fencing is my miracle
FEI
21 hours agoUpdated Just now
See moreSee less
Sponsored content
Fencing
Sofya Velikaya: Fencing is my miracle2 views • Just now
Face2Face: Max Heinzer’s Instagram memories feat. fencing on ice skates…41 views • 29/11/2019 at 12:31
Alice Volpi talks through the biggest moments in her life496 views • 10/11/2019 at 11:26
60 Second Pro - Yannick Borel explains the art of La Fleche1,028 views • 08/11/2019 at 09:48
‘I fight with a Bushido mindset’ - Kazuyasu Minobe on the noble sport of fencing206 views • 05/11/2019 at 11:39
Face2Face: Fencing star Sarra Besbes takes us through her Instagram memories147 views • 03/10/2019 at 11:05
60 Second Pro: How to counter attack in fencing with Mariel Zagunis148 views • 01/10/2019 at 14:50
Enzo Lefort breaks down the moment he became world champion600 views • 27/09/2019 at 09:24
Coaches descend on Hungary to learn art of fencing332 views • 30/08/2019 at 14:07
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Highlights from Day 6: Stevens stuns Selby in latest huge upset
Ljungberg defends Aubameyang bathroom break
'No regrets' for O'Sullivan after defeat at UK Championship
'Match of the tournament!' - Closing moments as Ding beats O'Sullivan
'What luck!' - Incredible fluke from O'Sullivan to middle pocket
'Beautiful snooker' - Ding on fire against O'Sullivan