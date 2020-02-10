Fencing

VIDEO - Sports Explainer: The classic fencing weapon, the 'foil'

Sports Explainer: The classic fencing weapon, the 'foil'
18 views | 02:23
Fédération internationale d'escrime

10/02/2020 at 17:39Updated 28 minutes ago

Sponsored content
We take an in-depth look at the mastery required for 'The Foil' in fencing with our latest Sports Explainer.
See moreSee less

Fencing


View moreMore videos of Fencing
More videos