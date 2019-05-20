VIDEO - Top 5 from Shanghai
Fédération internationale d'escrime
20/05/2019 at 16:49Updated 22/05/2019 at 17:16
See moreSee less
Sponsored content
Fencing
Top 5 from Shanghai37 views • 22/05/2019 at 17:16
Top 5: Moments from FIE Fencing - Cali GP 2019131 views • 07/05/2019 at 10:17
Top 5: Moments from FIE Fencing GP in Seoul23 views • 30/04/2019 at 11:21
How to nail a duck-riposte combo1,022 views • 29/04/2019 at 09:53
60 Second Pro: How to win a lost match with Ana Maria Popescu158 views • 25/04/2019 at 11:43
Barbecues and spirit animals – Yannick Borel’s Instagram highlights107 views • 08/04/2019 at 11:35
60 Second Pro: Mastering the parry-riposte with Alice Volpi161 views • 31/03/2019 at 10:09
Why do Italians love fencing so much?1,731 views • 24/03/2019 at 15:23
Top 5: Moments from FIE Fencing Anaheim Grand Prix 2019181 views • 19/03/2019 at 08:50
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
‘All hail, Cesare!’ - Highlights as Benedetti wins Stage 12
Final kilometre: Victorious Benedetti bashes handlebars
What You Missed: The 25-man break that ripped up Stage 12
Euro Papers: Mbappe wants astounding £240m Real Madrid move
Highlights: Caleb Ewan cuts through headwind to win
The Breakaway: Relief that Jumbo–Visma aren’t Team Ineos