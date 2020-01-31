VIDEO - "We were born to be winners" - Russia has a long and proud history of fencing
Fencing
"We were born to be winners" - Russia has a long and proud history of fencing9 views • 24 minutes ago
The Top 5 points from the fencing Grand Prix in Doha176 views • 28/01/2020 at 16:55
Marcus Mepstead talks through his hard journey to world silver medallist162 views • 25/01/2020 at 15:54
'I was only 10 years old ... it was such an inspiration for me' - Alex Massialas' Olympic Journey37 views • 17/01/2020 at 13:44
Top 5 Fencing points: Sabre Grand Prix of Montreal32 views • 14/01/2020 at 10:49
60 Second Pro - Race Imboden gives insight into what makes a world-class fencer109 views • 26/12/2019 at 12:50
Fencing Generation: Inside the Aspire Academy in Qatar178 views • 22/12/2019 at 10:30
60 Second Pro: Sofia Pozdniakova talks through how to attack the middle of the piste105 views • 11/12/2019 at 11:26
Face-2-Face: Two-time world champion Sofia Pozdniakova looks back at her career68 views • 16/12/2019 at 16:00
