On This Day: Nathan Chen dazzles to set new record

VIDEO - On This Day: Nathan Chen dazzles to set new world record
See moreSee less
Figure Skating
On This Day: Nathan Chen dazzles to set new record2 views • Just now
Zagitova celebrates world title with Lara Croft performance1,602 views • 24/03/2019 at 16:07
Disaster strikes for Zagitova as jacket zip jams during routine2,700 views • 24/03/2019 at 10:14
Nathan Chen thrills crowd with exhibition performance519 views • 24/03/2019 at 16:23
Chen sets world record to defend title in mesmerising display2,153 views • 24/03/2019 at 10:14
'We've come a long way in five years!' - Papadakis and Cizeron react to world title328 views • 23/03/2019 at 14:10
Hanyu gets standing ovation after 'insane' performance1,371 views • 23/03/2019 at 15:21
Zagitova's sensational routine in Saitama1,504 views • 22/03/2019 at 17:42
Papadakis and Cizeron seal world crown after sensational Free Dance2,027 views • 23/03/2019 at 14:06
More videos
The birth of a superstar: When Haaland scored 4 goals in 21 minutes for Molde
Wiggins: Cavendish is p***ed off, should be in Olympic team
Barca look to Premier League star to shore up defence - Euro Papers
Why Ronaldinho spent his 40th birthday in prison
'United to gazump Liverpool and sign Coutinho' - Euro Papers
Liverpool in advanced talks to sign star Lille midfielder Soumare - Euro Papers