Football

VIDEO - 1996 Olympics: Silky Nigeria stun Argentina to win football gold

1996 Olympics: Silky Nigeria stun Argentina to win football gold
12 views | 06:46
Olympic Channel

17 hours agoUpdated Just now

Relive Nigeria’s thrilling 3-2 win over Argentina at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.
See moreSee less

Olympic Channel


View moreMore videos of Olympic Channel
More videos