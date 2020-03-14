Football > A-League

VIDEO - Is this the greatest tackle in football history?

Is this the greatest tackle in football history?
50 views | 00:38
Eurosport

8 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Ireland International Simon Cox won't want to see this again in Western Sydney Wanderers' 1-1 draw with Sydney FC - but what a tackle!
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
More videos