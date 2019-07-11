Football > Africa Cup of Nations

VIDEO - AFCON 2019: Sadio Mane: Senegal are happy and proud to reach semi-finals

Mane: Senegal are happy and proud to reach semi-finals
70 views | 00:29
Eurosport

13 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Sadio Mane admits that his Senegal team are happy and proud to be in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos