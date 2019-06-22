Ighalo scores after moment of magic from Ola Aina

Football
Ighalo scores after moment of magic from Ola Ainaview • Just now
WATCH - Trezeguet scores first goal of AFCON with lovely solo effort2,086 views • 20 hours ago
Euro Papers: Real Madrid's secret plan to land Mbappe5,285 views • Yesterday at 14:38
Euro Papers: Neymar & Griezmann? Barca plot shock double deal8,114 views • 5 hours ago
Euro Papers: Neymar tells PSG he is never coming back1,107 views • 20/06/2019 at 15:20
Euro Papers: Paul Pogba picks Juventus over Real Madrid362 views • 19/06/2019 at 13:51
Euro Papers: Neymar pulls plug on PSG talks52 views • 19/06/2019 at 00:18
Watch the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Eurosport2,830 views • 20/06/2019 at 17:30
Euro Papers: Pogba to hand in transfer request7,809 views • 17/06/2019 at 15:04
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
WATCH - Trezeguet scores first goal of AFCON with lovely solo effort
Euro Papers: Real Madrid's secret plan to land Mbappe
Euro Papers: Neymar & Griezmann? Barca plot shock double deal
Lowes slides out of contention at Misano
Euro Papers: Neymar tells PSG he is never coming back
Rea thrilled to be on pole