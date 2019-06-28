Football > Africa Cup of Nations

VIDEO - AFCON: Riyad Mahrez: We could've scored more against Senegal

Mahrez: We could've scored more against Senegal
97 views | 00:36
Eurosport

1 hour ago

Riyad Mahrez says his Algeria side could have scored more against Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of The Football Show
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos