'Stunning from Ghana's most iconic player!' - Ayew slams in equaliser

VIDEO - Africa Cup of Nations 2019 highlights - Andre Ayew equalises for Ghana against Benin
Football
Euro Papers: PSG demand two Barcelona stars in ‘Operation Neymar’12,075 views • 7 hours ago
Salah opens account for tournament with clever finish1,759 views • 24 hours ago
"I'm absolutely lost for words..." - Watch astonishing miss of the tournament contender!1,672 views • Yesterday at 20:33
Belaili fires Algeria to win over Senegal92 views • 1 hour ago
'What a strike!' - Belaili fires Algeria in front against Senegal294 views • 2 hours ago
Highlights - Madagascar secure first ever AFCON victory130 views • 3 hours ago
'I'm trying to decide which one worse' - Another shocking miss!245 views • Yesterday at 21:08
Euro Papers: Barcelona eye Lindelof as shock alternative to De Ligt7,488 views • Yesterday at 15:04
Norway coach: We have great respect for England181 views • 12 hours ago
