VIDEO - Africa Cup of Nations 2019: ‘Sheer brilliance’ – Riyad Mahrez scores dazzling two-touch goal

26 minutes agoUpdated 24 minutes ago

Riyad Mahrez scored the pick of the goals as Algeria cruised past Guinea 3-0 to reach the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.
