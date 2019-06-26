VIDEO - Ahmed Elmohamady gets Egypt underway with clever flicked finish
See moreSee less
Football
Salah opens account for tournament with clever finish150 views • Just now
"I'm absolutely lost for words..." - Watch astonishing miss of the tournament contender!761 views • 2 hours ago
'I'm trying to decide which one worse' - Another shocking miss!75 views • 1 hour ago
Euro Papers: Barcelona eye Lindelof as shock alternative to De Ligt6,639 views • 8 hours ago
Highlights - Uganda and Zimbabwe play out entertaining draw225 views • 1 hour ago
Omeruo heads Nigeria into lead against Guinea571 views • 4 hours ago
Ahmed Elmohamady gets Egypt underway with clever flicked finishview • Just now
Khama Billiat levels up after lovely team move79 views • 2 hours ago
Euro Papers: Neymar to take huge pay cut to return to Barcelona1,343 views • Yesterday at 17:22
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Salah opens account for tournament with clever finish
"I'm absolutely lost for words..." - Watch astonishing miss of the tournament contender!
Watch Jabeur beat Konta with match-point ace
'I'm trying to decide which one worse' - Another shocking miss!
Euro Papers: Barcelona eye Lindelof as shock alternative to De Ligt
Highlights - Uganda and Zimbabwe play out entertaining draw