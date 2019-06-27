Football > Africa Cup of Nations

VIDEO - Belaili fires Algeria to win over Senegal

Belaili fires Algeria to win over Senegal
42 views | 01:51
Eurosport

4 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos