VIDEO - Cameroon and Ghana cancel each other out

19 minutes agoUpdated 17 minutes ago

Cameroon and Ghana, two of the most successful teams in Africa Cup of Nations history with nine titles between them, cancelled each other out in a forgettable 0-0 draw in their Group F match on Saturday.
