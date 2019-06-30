Football > Africa Cup of Nations

VIDEO - Highlights - Salah free-kick sends Egypt on their way against Uganda

Highlights - Salah free-kick sends Egypt on their way against Uganda
45 views | 01:39
Eurosport

Just now

Watch the Africa Cup of Nations live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos