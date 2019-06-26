Football > Africa Cup of Nations

VIDEO - Highlights - Uganda and Zimbabwe play out entertaining draw

Highlights - Uganda and Zimbabwe play out entertaining draw
86 views | 02:01
Eurosport

11 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Watch the Africa Cup of Nations live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos