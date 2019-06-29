Football > Africa Cup of Nations

VIDEO - 'How did he miss?!' - Shocking miss from Angola's Wilson Eduardo

'How did he miss?!' - Shocking miss from Angola's Eduardo
387 views | 00:52
Eurosport

13 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Watch the Africa Cup of Nations live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos