Football > Africa Cup of Nations

VIDEO - Mane strikes as Senegal end Uganda's run

Mane strikes as Senegal end Uganda's run
24 views | 01:53
Eurosport

18 minutes agoUpdated 7 minutes ago

Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos