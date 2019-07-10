Football > Africa Cup of Nations

VIDEO - Senegal claim semi-final spot with Benin win

Senegal claim semi-final spot with Benin win
25 views | 00:40
Eurosport

10 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos