Football > Africa Cup of Nations

VIDEO - Top 10 best goals of the AFCON group stage

Top 10 best goals of the AFCON group stage
61 views | 02:08
Eurosport

Just now

Mohamed Salah features twice in our 10 best goals from the Africa Cup of Nations group stage, but the Liverpool star does not take top spot...
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos