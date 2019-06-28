Football > Africa Cup of Nations

VIDEO - Wahbi Khazri brings Tunisia level with deflected free-kick

Wahbi Khazri brings Tunisia level with deflected free-kick
8 views | 01:03
Eurosport

12 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Watch the Africa Cup of Nations live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of The Football Show
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos