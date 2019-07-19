Football > Africa Cup of Nations

VIDEO - WATCH - The crazy goal that won Algeria the Africa Cup of Nations

WATCH - The crazy goal that won Algeria the Africa Cup of Nations
510 views | 01:18
Eurosport

9 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Watch the crazy goal that helped Algeria to win the Africa Cup of Nations.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos