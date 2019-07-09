VIDEO - Watch the shootout drama as Tunisia vs Ghana goes to penalties in AFCON
See moreSee less
Football
Euro Papers: Barcelona make Coutinho decision amid Liverpool and PSG interest12,204 views • 10 hours ago
Watch the shootout drama as Tunisia vs Ghana goes to penalties in AFCON36 views • Just now
Zaha sends Ivory Coast into last eight as Mali fluff their lines1 view • Just now
Mahrez: Algeria win built on solid defence283 views • 12 hours ago
‘Sheer brilliance’ – Riyad Mahrez scores dazzling two-touch goal761 views • Yesterday at 23:12
Yannick Bolasie’s penalty miss sends DR Congo out129 views • Yesterday at 22:33
Highlights: Iwobi grabs winner as Nigeria beat Cameroon in thriller1,037 views • 06/07/2019 at 23:03
Adama scores rocket for Madagascar151 views • Yesterday at 21:10
Euro Papers: Shock twist as PSG offer Barca target Neymar to Real Madrid16,065 views • 06/07/2019 at 11:09
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
The Breakaway - Brad, Blythe and Orla on Alaphilippe's red-hot form and Cav's punditry credentials
Euro Papers: Barcelona make Coutinho decision amid Liverpool and PSG interest
Geraint Thomas - 'It feels totally different being defending champion, but it's a nice boost'
Stage 3 Highlights: Alaphilippe provides champagne moment to seal brilliant win and take yellow
Thomas 'must step up' to beat Bernal in Team Ineos battle
Froome 'can win another Tour' despite horror crash