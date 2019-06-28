En-Nesyri opens scoring after brilliant work from Amrabat

VIDEO - Youssef En-Nesyri opens scoring after brilliant work from Nordin Amrabat
See moreSee less
Football
Opinion: Out of control Neville could cost Lionesses2,351 views • 7 hours ago
Euro Papers: James Rodriguez’s dad reveals his next destination10,157 views • 7 hours ago
Euro Papers: PSG demand two Barcelona stars in ‘Operation Neymar’14,011 views • Yesterday at 15:19
En-Nesyri opens scoring after brilliant work from Amrabat60 views • 9 minutes ago
Salah opens account for tournament with clever finish2,017 views • 26/06/2019 at 23:07
Highlights - Morocco down Ivory Coast in heavyweight clash13 views • Just now
Mali take the lead after shocker from Tunisia keeper Mouez Hassen66 views • 1 hour ago
Highlights - Mali and Tunisia share points after entertaining clash107 views • 1 hour ago
Iwobi - We've got a chance to win143 views • 3 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Opinion: Out of control Neville could cost Lionesses
WATCH - Andy Murray practices ahead of doubles at Wimbledon
Euro Papers: James Rodriguez’s dad reveals his next destination
Euro Papers: PSG demand two Barcelona stars in ‘Operation Neymar’
Salah opens account for tournament with clever finish
Highlights - Morocco down Ivory Coast in heavyweight clash