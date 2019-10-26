Al-Sailiya hit the woodwork three times in astonishing three second period

VIDEO - Al-Sailiya hit the woodwork three timAl Sailiya hit the woodwork three times in three seconds : SNTV
See moreSee less
Football
Opponents huddle round rival player after hijab slips off during match49 views • Just now
Al-Sailiya hit the woodwork three times in astonishing three second period24 views • Just now
Kiel's substitute concedes bizarre VAR penalty in Germany21 views • Just now
'United in hot pursuit for Muller... but Inter want him too' - Euro Papers5,023 views • 23 hours ago
Emery lauds 'perfect' Pepe free-kick double280 views • Yesterday at 09:47
Lewandowski to finally leave Bayern in January - Euro Papers11,575 views • 24/10/2019 at 12:38
Solskjaer singles out United youngster for praise1,278 views • 24/10/2019 at 23:37
Watch: Viviani takes on Cavendish in the elimination final316 views • 24/10/2019 at 22:35
'All our goals were unbelievably beautiful' - Klopp474 views • 24/10/2019 at 10:15
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'This is a masterclass!' - Shiffrin produces storming first run of the season
17-year-old Alice Robinson goes toe to toe with Shiffrin in first run
Opponents huddle round rival player after hijab slips off during match
Finish - Race 1
Kiel's substitute concedes bizarre VAR penalty in Germany
‘We’re on cloud nine!’ – Cavendish edges Viviani in madison thriller