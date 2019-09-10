Football

VIDEO - Bernard Challandes: England are 'a wonderful team'

Bernard Challandes: England are 'a wonderful team'
5 views | 00:50
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated Just now

Kosovo head coach Bernard Challandes called England "a wonderful team" on Monday, as the Swiss looked ahead to the following day's Euro 2020 qualifier in Southampton.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos