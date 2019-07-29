Football video - Robert Lewandowski 'regrets' Mats Hummels decision 'not to help us anymore'
See moreSee less
Football
Euro Papers: Shock Prem club closes on Juventus star Moise Kean3,103 views • 21 minutes ago
Lewandowski 'regrets' Hummels decision 'not to help us anymore'248 views • 27 minutes ago
Euro Papers: Pogba move 'inevitable' as United set price at £180m6,799 views • Yesterday at 12:34
Euro Papers: Arsenal stun rivals to strike €80m Pepe deal7,211 views • 27/07/2019 at 12:28
Euro Papers: Prem giants panic as club meets Pepe asking price7,264 views • 26/07/2019 at 12:28
#WeCareDoYou – Arsenal fans in America slam owners433 views • 26/07/2019 at 09:48
Euro Papers: Milinkovic-Savic's agent arrives in London for United talks4,884 views • 25/07/2019 at 13:49
De Rossi mobbed by fans and media at Buenos Aires airport ahead of Boca move925 views • 26/07/2019 at 12:30
Zidane: Bale played well but I make the decisions1,744 views • 24/07/2019 at 22:54
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: Shock Prem club closes on Juventus star Moise Kean
Wiggins podcast: Bernal a 'true sporting hero' after Tour win
Wiggins podcast: Thomas and Froome will both win Tour again
Highlights: Ewan pounces for Paris win, Ineos toast Bernal
‘You can’t declare a new finish line!’ – Decisions after landslide made no sense
Dave Brailsford tells Bradley Wiggins: 'You were very different to Bernal at 22!'