Football > Bundesliga

Football video - Robert Lewandowski 'regrets' Mats Hummels decision 'not to help us anymore'

Lewandowski 'regrets' Hummels decision 'not to help us anymore'
248 views | 01:02
SNTV

1 hour agoUpdated 28 minutes ago

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski said he 'regrets' defender Mats Hummels decision 'not to help us anymore' after his former teammate rejoined his former club and Bayern rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Intouchable ces deux dernières années, le Bayern Munich repart en conquête cette saison en Bundesliga. Il faut être très fort pour arracher le "Meisterschale" à Franck Ribéry et ses coéquipiers.

See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos