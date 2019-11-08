Football > Bundesliga

VIDEO - Arsene Wenger: ‘I would never refuse to talk to Bayern Munich’

Wenger: 'I would never refuse to talk to Bayern'
view | 01:11
SNTV

Just nowUpdated

Arsene Wenger remained coy when questioned over whether he might be offered the head coach position at Germany's Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. Courtesy of beIN SPORTS.

Intouchable ces deux dernières années, le Bayern Munich repart en conquête cette saison en Bundesliga. Il faut être très fort pour arracher le "Meisterschale" à Franck Ribéry et ses coéquipiers.

See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos