Mourinho in regular contact with Euro giants... and it's NOT Real Madrid - Euro Papers

5,030 views | 01:44

Jose Mourinho has been out of work since he was sacked by Manchester United last December - but is he on his way to Germany?



Intouchable ces deux dernières années, le Bayern Munich repart en conquête cette saison en Bundesliga. Il faut être très fort pour arracher le "Meisterschale" à Franck Ribéry et ses coéquipiers.



