VIDEO - Cesar Azpilicueta: I wish Jose all the best
See moreSee less
Football
Mourinho's most Jose wind-ups: The Special One's infamous antics929 views • 20 hours ago
Mbappe's mum 'tells Real Madrid £342m transfer is on!' - Euro Papers8,021 views • 24 hours ago
Euro Papers: Jose offers Bale a Spurs 'escape route' as flag fury grows3,264 views • 1 hour ago
'One of my greatest nights' - Giggs reflects on Wales qualifying for Euro 2020399 views • 23 hours ago
'Kane the best striker in the world but Mbappe will be' - Villa1,270 views • 23 hours ago
United target could be sold in January as Sporting 'try to clear debts' - Euro Papers4,836 views • 19/11/2019 at 12:53
Cesar Azpilicueta: I wish Jose all the best12 views • 21 minutes ago
Premier League rivals lowball Barcelona with £15m bid for Man Utd target - Euro Papers2,344 views • 18/11/2019 at 16:34
Euro Papers: Ronaldo revelation sparks Pogba-Juve transfer 'fever'8,094 views • 17/11/2019 at 13:01
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Highlights: Murray survives Griekspoor scare
Mourinho's most Jose wind-ups: The Special One's infamous antics
Highlights: Fired up De Minaur blasts past Goffin for Australia
Mbappe's mum 'tells Real Madrid £342m transfer is on!' - Euro Papers
WATCH - Epic rally between Bautista Agut and Rublev
Euro Papers: Jose offers Bale a Spurs 'escape route' as flag fury grows