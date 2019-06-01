Football > Champions League

VIDEO - Breaking Views: Poch's fatal mistake behind poor Spurs display

Breaking Views: Poch's fatal mistake behind poor Spurs display
1,283 views | 00:56
Eurosport

Just now

Ben Snowball was in Madrid to see Tottenham disappoint in the Champions League final against Liverpool.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos