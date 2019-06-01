Football > Champions League

VIDEO - Breaking Views: Tottenham take 'big gamble' for Champions League final

Breaking Views: Tottenham take 'big gamble' for Champions League final
132 views | 00:52
Eurosport

Just now

Will Tottenham's decision to start Harry Kane in the Champions League final backfire??
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos