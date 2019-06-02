'It's so painful' - Pochettino

VIDEO - Champions League final - 'It's so painful' - Mauricio Pochettino
See moreSee less
Football
'It's so painful' - Pochettino102 views • Just now
Breaking Views: Poch's fatal mistake behind poor Spurs display3,180 views • 2 hours ago
Breaking Views: Tottenham take 'big gamble' for Champions League final651 views • 6 hours ago
🤔 ‘It’s their year’ – Why Spurs WILL win in Madrid (and why they might not) 🤔5,030 views • 12 hours ago
Euro Papers: Legal threats force Barca to pursue Neymar over Griezmann7,718 views • 10 hours ago
Klopp lookalike mobbed in Madrid1,919 views • 9 hours ago
'We couldn't be confirming worse news' - football world reacts to Reyes death423 views • 9 hours ago
Fan About Town: Crazy scenes as Liverpool take over Madrid8,291 views • 18 hours ago
A Match Day In Madrid: Where fans will go beyond the Champions League final1,403 views • 17 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
WATCH: Shocking moment rider attacks fan after crashing during Giro
Brad's Hall of Fame - Bradley Wiggins picks his five favourite climbs in cycling
Breaking Views: Poch's fatal mistake behind poor Spurs display
Breaking Views: Tottenham take 'big gamble' for Champions League final
'What the hell? It's a joke!' - Thiem fumes after being bumped for Serena
Wiggins defends Lopez after Astana man attacks fan