Henderson: We are hungry for more trophies, we won't stop here

VIDEO - Champions League final - Jordan Henderson says Liverpool want more trophies
See moreSee less
Football
Van Dijk: I'll take the Ballon d'Or... but Messi deserves it1,325 views • 21 minutes ago
'It's so painful' - Pochettino3,208 views • 8 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp: ‘I feel mostly relief’1,852 views • 5 hours ago
Goal hero Divock Origi - 'It's hard to describe with words'82 views • Just now
Dele Alli: I'm heartbroken5 views • Just now
Henderson: We are hungry for more trophies, we won't stop here127 views • Just now
Dele: I'm 'not surprised' about Poch exit rumoursview • Just now
'Beer beer beer!' - Milner and Robertson on celebration plans116 views • Just now
Breaking Views: Poch's fatal mistake behind poor Spurs display4,730 views • 12 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos