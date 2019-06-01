Klopp lookalike mobbed in Madrid

Football
🤔 ‘It’s their year’ – Why Spurs WILL win in Madrid (and why they might not) 🤔4,348 views • 3 hours ago
Euro Papers: Legal threats force Barca to pursue Neymar over Griezmann6,602 views • 50 minutes ago
Klopp lookalike mobbed in Madrid388 views • Just now
'We couldn't be confirming worse news' - football world reacts to Reyes death85 views • 7 minutes ago
Fan About Town: Crazy scenes as Liverpool take over Madrid7,696 views • 8 hours ago
A Match Day In Madrid: Where fans will go beyond the Champions League final741 views • 8 hours ago
Pochettino shows off figure after weight-loss question1,971 views • 18 hours ago
Euro Papers: Bruno Fernandes could sign for United 'this week'3,288 views • Yesterday at 14:19
'I'm the world record holder for winning semi-finals,' jokes Klopp1,646 views • 17 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
WATCH: Shocking moment rider attacks fan after crashing during Giro
Brad's Hall of Fame - Bradley Wiggins picks his five favourite climbs in cycling
🤔 ‘It’s their year’ – Why Spurs WILL win in Madrid (and why they might not) 🤔
The Commissioner: Breaking the 'Curse of the No. 1' in the women's game
This is what it's like to be Roger Federer - GOAT mobbed by fans
Highlights: Keys beats Blinkova