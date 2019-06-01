Football > Champions League

VIDEO - Champions League: Jurgen Klopp lookalike mobbed in Madrid

Klopp lookalike mobbed in Madrid
A lookalike of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is mobbed by fans in Madrid ahead of the Champions League final against Tottenham.
