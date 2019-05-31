Football > Champions League

VIDEO - Champions League: Spurs boss Pochettino toys with press over whether Kane will start

Pochettino toys with press over whether Kane will start
364 views | 00:28
Eurosport

25 minutes agoUpdated 7 minutes ago

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino toys with reporters over whether Harry Kane will start the Champions League final against Liverpool.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos