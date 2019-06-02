Football > Champions League

VIDEO - Fan About Town: Liverpool fans party on Madrid streets

Fan About Town: Liverpool fans party on Madrid streets
368 views | 00:52
Fan About Town

32 minutes agoUpdated Just now

There were joyous scenes on the streets of Madrid after Liverpool clinched their sixth European Cup with a 2-0 win over Tottenham.
See moreSee less

Fan About Town


View moreMore videos of Fan About Town
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos