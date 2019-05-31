Football video - Football Show in Madrid: Spurs should NOT start Harry Kane
See moreSee less
The Football Show
Just now
The Football Show
Football Show in Madrid: Spurs should NOT start Harry Kane34 views • Just now
‘Not that impressive’ – Man City’s treble has nothing on United’s 1999 heroics11,493 views • 20/05/2019 at 16:05
‘Arsenal a total joke’ - Alternative Premier League Awards11,823 views • 13/05/2019 at 16:17
‘Giroud is the man!’ – Fantasy Premier League XI that could beat Barcelona 3-09,620 views • 06/05/2019 at 15:44
'Pogba doesn't care!' - Who makes our Flops XI?11,980 views • 30/04/2019 at 18:32
Opinion - The EIGHT stars Manchester United should bin12,282 views • 22/04/2019 at 15:14
The Football Show: Why Liverpool will definitely win the Premier League9,922 views • 15/04/2019 at 14:40
The Football Show: Ozil out? The big changes Arsenal must make7,624 views • 08/04/2019 at 14:51
The Football Show: Predicting next season's big-club flops8,018 views • 01/04/2019 at 14:20
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: Bruno Fernandes could sign for United 'this week'
Watch the stunning finish to Stage 18 as breakaway denies sprinters
Play of the Day: Toilet break controversy and 'unprofessional' bottle flipping
Stage 18 Highlights - Breakaway ends in thrilling finish as Cima clings on
Matt White: Mitchelton-Scott came here for the GC and that hasn't changed ... but we want a stage
Asher-Smith posts world-leading time to storm to 200m victory in Stockholm