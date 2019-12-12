'Good answer!' - Ljungberg gets glowing review from Willock

VIDEO - 'Good answer!' - Freddie Ljungberg gets glowing review from Joe Willock
See moreSee less
Football
'Trippier is the best we have' - Simeone on penalty miss16 views • Just now
'Good answer!' - Ljungberg gets glowing review from Willock35 views • Just now
Mbappe wants out of PSG and Real Madrid are waiting - Euro Papers5,219 views • 22 hours ago
Guardiola: 'We are delighted with Jesus'view • Just now
'Yes, see you on Saturday!' - Ancelotti minutes before being sacked3,108 views • Yesterday at 10:19
Mourinho forbids Bayern 7-2 replays being shown to Spurs players1,343 views • 10/12/2019 at 23:31
Lampard: Ancelotti can manage anywhere in the world906 views • Yesterday at 10:22
Manchester United target Spanish star in €150m bid to fix midfield – Euro Papers2,890 views • 10/12/2019 at 13:54
'Ambitious like crazy' - Klopp defends Liverpool's desire to win Champions League2,078 views • 09/12/2019 at 22:36
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'Foul!' - O'Sullivan plays shot with both feet off the ground to end break
'I'm a bit OCD with germs' - O'Sullivan on referee fist bump
'What a start' - O'Sullivan hits 111 in just five minutes
'What a pot!' - Trump wins match with outrageous pink
'Trippier is the best we have' - Simeone on penalty miss
Watch Higgins equal Hendry record with century