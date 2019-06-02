'I still cannot believe he is gone' - Llorente racts to Reyes death

VIDEO - Jose Antonio Reyes death - Fernando Llorente 'cannot believe he is gone'
See moreSee less
Football
Van Dijk: I'll take the Ballon d'Or... but Messi deserves it2,140 views • 1 hour ago
'It's so painful' - Pochettino3,623 views • 10 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp: ‘I feel mostly relief’2,123 views • 7 hours ago
Goal hero Divock Origi - 'It's hard to describe with words'269 views • 54 minutes ago
Euro Papers: Spurs discussed Eriksen sale with Real before Madrid final2,115 views • Just now
'I still cannot believe he is gone' - Llorente racts to Reyes death215 views • 5 minutes ago
Dele Alli: I'm heartbroken202 views • 29 minutes ago
Henderson: We are hungry for more trophies, we won't stop here350 views • 46 minutes ago
Dele: I'm 'not surprised' about Poch exit rumours658 views • 25 minutes ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos