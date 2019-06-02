Klopp and Henderson bring Champions League trophy back to Liverpool

VIDEO - Jurgen Klopp and Jordan Henderson bring Champions League trophy back to Liverpool
See moreSee less
Football
😲 Liverpool's season was more special than Manchester City's 😲7,030 views • 1 hour ago
Van Dijk: I'll take the Ballon d'Or... but Messi deserves it3,724 views • 6 hours ago
'It's so painful' - Pochettino4,458 views • 15 hours ago
Fan About Town: Liverpool fans party on Madrid streets791 views • 3 hours ago
'It was a set up' - Neymar responds to rape allegation129 views • Just now
Klopp and Henderson bring Champions League trophy back to Liverpool161 views • Just now
Jurgen Klopp: ‘I feel mostly relief’2,567 views • 11 hours ago
Goal hero Divock Origi - 'It's hard to describe with words'636 views • 6 hours ago
Euro Papers: Spurs discussed Eriksen sale with Real before Madrid final8,202 views • 4 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'One of the most incredible points I've ever seen!' - Stunning rally between Wawrinka and Tsitsipas
'Just look at his face!' - Tears of joy for Carapaz as he claims his first Grand Tour title
😲 Liverpool's season was more special than Manchester City's 😲
Bradley Wiggins explains the precise details between winning and losing a time trial
Chad Haga - 'I had to go really slow for two weeks and really fast today ... it was all worth it'
Van Dijk: I'll take the Ballon d'Or... but Messi deserves it