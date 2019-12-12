Football > Champions League

VIDEO - Pep Guardiola: 'We are delighted with Jesus'

Reaction from Pep Guardiola after Gabriel Jesus scored a 20-minute hat-trick as Manchester City came from a goal down to win 4-1 at Dinamo Zagreb.
