The Football Show in Madrid: Spurs should NOT start Harry Kane
Yesterday at 13:26Updated 20 minutes ago

Ben Snowball and Michael Hincks deliver the first of three Football Show specials from Madrid ahead of the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham.
