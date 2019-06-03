Football > Champions League

VIDEO - Thousands line the streets for Champions League winners Liverpool

Thousands line the streets for Champions League winners Liverpool
109 views | 01:35
Eurosport

11 minutes agoUpdated 3 minutes ago

Liverpool’s excellent season came to an unforgettable conclusion with a paraded celebrating their sixth European Cup win.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of The Football Show
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos